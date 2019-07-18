JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment A Movie About Nigerian-American Chef, Kwame Onwuachi Is In The Works – Konbini Nigeria

#1
Kwame Onwuachi’s rise to stardom has been nothing short of phenomenal. He’s the 2019 ‘Rising Chef of the Year’, and his journey is chronicled in his memoir, Notes From a Young Black Chef, which he co-wrote with Joshua David Stein.

Well, production house, A24 — behind acclaimed movies like Room, Moonlight, Lady Bird and …

kwame.JPG

via Konbini Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LobgXj

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top