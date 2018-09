EDO State Police Command has despatched a team of detectives from Benin City to the university town of Ekpoma to unravel the mystery surrounding the recent killing of students of Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Ekpoma, by suspected cultists at the Ihunmudumun area of the town.From far away …Read more via Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/2I6dtCf Get More Nigeria Metro News