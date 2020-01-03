Metro Abachaâs family loses bid to access bank accounts in Switzerland, UK and others – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
The Supreme Court on Friday February 7, struck out a lawsuit filed by the family of late former Head of State, Sani Abacha to access some bank accounts in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Jersey, Liechenstein and Luxembourg...


Justice Amina Augie who read the lead judgement on behalf of Justice Nweze who was absent during the court session today said;
“In all forms, with the eloquent submission of the respondents’ counsel, and submissions anchored on the admitted evidence, I have no hesitation in affirming the concurrent decisions of the lower courts.
“Accordingly, I hereby enter an order dismissing this appeal. I further affirm the concurrent findings and decisions of the lower courts. Appeal dismissed.”
Click to expand...
Click to expand...
sani-abacha.jpg

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2H8GMnG

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[99]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top