BREAKING NEWS!! Gokada Set To Rebrand As Delivery Company – After Okada Ban In Lagos – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Gokada, a bike-hailing company with operations based in Lagos, is redirecting its focus to logistics. This is coming after the Lagos state government under the leadership of Babajide Sanwo-Olu banned the use of motorcycles and tricycles in 16 local governments and … Read more via Naijaloaded...
I never described Buhari as a religious bigot, says Tinubu – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he is not responsible for a viral quote describing President Muhammadu Buhari as a religious bigot and an agent of destabilisation... Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/39kFwtI Get More Nigeria Political News
Kenyan emerges first female to finish Lagos City Marathon – TODAY - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Kenya’s Sharon Cherop emerged as the first female athlete to finish the 42km race at the 2020 Lagos City Marathon. Her compatriot, David Barmasai, earlier emerged winner of the male category of the 2020 Lagos City Marathon. The 42km race commenced from National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos and ended...
Abachaâs family loses bid to access bank accounts in Switzerland, UK and others – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Supreme Court on Friday February 7, struck out a lawsuit filed by the family of late former Head of State, Sani Abacha to access some bank accounts in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Jersey, Liechenstein and Luxembourg... Justice Amina Augie who read the lead judgement on behalf of...
Trump sacks second impeachment witness Gordon Sondland – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Donald Trump has fired European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, in apparent retribution for testifying against him in the congressional impeachment proceedings..... Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/3bl7Xto Get more World News
