A 50-year-old tailor has been caught red-handed raping little boys in his shop at the Railway Quarters area, near old Abia Tower/NUJ Press Centre in Umuahia, Abia state. According to reports, luck ran out on him on Wednesday as residents, who suspected something fishy when they heard the cry of a boy in his locked shop. They broke in and caught him forcing his manhood into a boy’s anus. The surprised neighbours also saw three other naked boys in the wooden shop mopping, as if hypnotised. The discovery infuriated the neighbours, who raised the alarm to attract other people. A mob gathered and pounced on the man, beating him senseless. They also stripped him naked and paraded him round the area. Policemen arrived later on and the beating stopped. He then refused to disclose his identity and his reason for engaging in sodomy, which enraged the mob, and they descended on him again. He was taken away by the police along with the four boys.