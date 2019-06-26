advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
General Health Abortion: pregnancy termination explained – Netdoctor

Choosing to terminate a pregnancy is not an easy decision to make, but in the UK having an abortion is a safe procedure and there’s plenty of support available.

But what exactly is offered in the UK, and what should you expect on the day? Dr Alex Eskander, Consultant Gynaecologist …

Read more via Netdoctor https://ift.tt/2RAHVc7
 
