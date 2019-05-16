Metro Abuja ‘pastor’ hangs self over accommodation issues – Newtelegraph

#1
A minister, Pastor Michael Arowosaiye, has committed suicide over challenges said to be linked with accommodation.

It was learnt that Arowosaiye committed suicide on Tuesday in his residence at Sunnyvale Estate, Abuja. According to witnesses, when people entered his home, they found that he had hanged …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2EbAi6t

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[130]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top