Two people have died on spot while 13 sustained serious injuries after a semi-trailer lorry collided with a Kigali bound bus at Konyo trading centre about 3km from the Uganda-Rwanda border town of Katuna.
The officer in charge of traffic police IP Andrew Muyambi …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2Gt2dli
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The officer in charge of traffic police IP Andrew Muyambi …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2Gt2dli
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]