Entertainment Actress Ada ‘Slim’ Karl undergoes fibroid surgery – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Nollywood actress, Ada Karl popularly known as Ada Slim underwent a fibroid surgery in Lagos last week and is now recuperating.

Ada Slim who took to Instagram to share her post-surgery photos, described fibroid as a "monster"....

ada slim.JPG

via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2u4xqXx

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[84]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top