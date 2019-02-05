Entertainment Actress, Faithia Williams Celebrates Her 50th Birthday With Stunning Photos – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Beautiful actress and ex wife of actor Saheed Balogun, Faithis Williams shares stunning photos as she celebrates her 50th birthday today.

Faithia Williams was born on February 1969 at Ukwara, water side local government area of Delta State, southern Nigeria into a polygamous family of 9......



via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2WF5Tp3

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[73]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top