Entertainment Faithia Williams reveals encounter with young man who wants to date her – Laila’s Blog

#1
Popular Nollywood Actress, Faithia Williams has revealed her encounter with a young man she met in the U.S, who wants to date her.

She said, despite telling the young man that her second child is on his way to the university, and that she is in a …



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2PV8jfb

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top