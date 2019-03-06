Entertainment Actress Oma Nnadi Premieres Movie ”Being Annabel” -Photos – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

Nollywood actress /Producer Oma Nnadi recently held the premiere of her new movie ‘Being Annabel’ at the prestigious IMax Cinemas, Lekki Lagos.

It was well attended by celebrities such as Ken Erics, Yvonne Jegede, Ebube Nwagbo, Uche Ogbodo, Dabby Chimere, Padita Agu, Alex Ekubo, Ik Ogbonna, Yomi Casual , …



