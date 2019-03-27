The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state has rejected the March 28 date the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) fixed for the supplementary governorship election in the state. Ahmed Lawal, organising secretary of the party, announced the party’s decision in an interview with NAN in Yola on Tuesday. Lawal …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2YpRwpo
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2YpRwpo
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]