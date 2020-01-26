Politics APC trounced as INEC announces major victory in northern state’s supplementary election – Legit.ng

#1
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been trounced in the supplementary election conducted by Nigeria’s election umpire in Bauchi for the House of Representatives.

The party was defeated by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state as its candidate, Hon Auwal Jatau, was announced victorious at the poll …

ine.JPG

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/311JaWM

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top