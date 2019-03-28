LIVE: PDP leading as counting of votes begin in Adamawa supplementary poll RECEIVE ALERTS FROM THECABLE Copyright 2019 TheCable. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2FzoWZY
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2FzoWZY
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[3]