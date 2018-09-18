The actress wore the brown Toju Foyeh creation to an event in LA and she looked, stylish, chic whilst repping.
Adesua Etomi was a sight for sore eyes over the weekend as the stunning actress attended as the GEANCO Foundation annual fundraiser at the Pacific …
