President Muhammadu Buhari will today receive the victorious D’Tigress, the Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung said. Dalung, who alongside top members of the sport ministry hosted the new African queens on Tuesday, dropped the hint that the president will meet with the Afrobasket winners before attending the weekly FEC meeting. DTigress won all their matches at the competition and also qualified for the World Cup in Spain next year. The Minister of sport Dalung attributed the recent successes recorded in basketball and wrestling to the ongoing sports reforms by the ministry. The Minister commended the players and wrestlers for truly exemplifying the true Nigerian spirit which always thrives in the face of adversity.