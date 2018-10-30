Metro Again, FG, governors fail to agree on new minimum wage – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

A meeting yesterday between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and state governors to agree on a new national wage again stalemated.

While organised labour is insisting on N30,000, the Federal Government wants to pay N24,000 and the states still undecided.....



