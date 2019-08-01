Senate President Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North) was said to have secured 26 job slots for his constituents, from the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Daily Trust exclusively gathered.
This is just as the job scandal rocking the upper chamber gets messier with senators threatening showdown over the sharing formula of the employment slots given to them by the federal agency.
Employment letters were said to have since been distributed to the beneficiaries by the Senate president.
