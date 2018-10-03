Al Nassr and Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa says his goal against the Mediterranean Knights was to celebrate his birthday which held two days ago.
Musa who was the stand-in captain capped his fine display with a goal he converted in the 17th minute for Nigeria’s second …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2yn3KDD
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Musa who was the stand-in captain capped his fine display with a goal he converted in the 17th minute for Nigeria’s second …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2yn3KDD
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[32]