Politics Akpabio’s petition against my senatorial victory meaningless – Ekpenyong – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West District in the National Assembly, Godswill Akpabio, has served his elected successor, Chris Ekpenyong, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a copy of letter summoning him to appear before the election petition tribunal.

Ekpenyong acknowledged the receipt of the summon from …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2WcAKIu

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top