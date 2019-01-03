Metro Aliko Dangote, other dignitaries storm Kano for Emir Sanusi’s son’s wedding (Photos) – YabaLeftOnline

Prince Aminu Lamido, son of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, was joined to his heartthrob, Zainab Bashir, daughter of a university lecturer, Sani Bashir last Saturday.

The wedding ceremony took place in Al-Furqan Mosque, Alu Avenue, Nasarawa GRA Kano.......



