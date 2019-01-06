Jidenna continues to teach folks how to be a classic man.
Last night, the rapper-singer took the stage at the much-talked-about SoundCity MVP Awards in Lagos, where he performed his hits songs like Bambi....
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2Tw0iia
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last night, the rapper-singer took the stage at the much-talked-about SoundCity MVP Awards in Lagos, where he performed his hits songs like Bambi....
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2Tw0iia
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]