Politics Alleged Corruption: Atiku Has Baggage But No Concrete Evidence To Nail Him – Prof Itse Sagay – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
While speaking in an exclusive interview with Daily SUN, the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof Itse Sagay, said that Nigerians would vote for President Muhammadu Buhari because of his integrity, and that his major challenger, Atiku Abubakar is corrupt, adding that the …


Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2TIGPfh

--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top