Metro Alleged N27bn fraud: Jubilation in Abia as EFCC quizzes T. A. Orji – Newtelegraph

#1
The atmosphere in Abia State was yesterday charged as the people of the state jubilated continually over the quizzing of the former governor of the state, Chief T. A. Orji, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissions (EFCC).

In Aba, the commercial capital of the state, …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2DTbZfi

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top