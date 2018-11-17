Metro Alleged Party Primaries Bribe: DSS Submits Report On Oshiomhole To AGF – Nairaland

#1
A government official familiar with the probe told Saturday Sun that DSS has submitted the report of its findings to AGF Malami for review and legal advice

The Department of State Security Service, DSS has submitted a report of its findings on its investigation of the National Chairman of …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2BcnhIZ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top