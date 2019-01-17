Amazon Owner Jeff Bezos Girlfriend, Helicopter Pilot Lauren Sanchez Romantic Dinner Date Pictures Leaked Last week, Amazon.com owner Jeff Bezos announced his separation from his wife, Mackenzie Bezos.
At the time he released the statement, little did we know that he …
Read more via NaijaGistsBlog Nigeria, Nollywood, Celebrity ,News, Entertainment, Gist, Gossip, Inspiration, Africa – http://bit.ly/2RQLOfK
Get more World News
At the time he released the statement, little did we know that he …
Read more via NaijaGistsBlog Nigeria, Nollywood, Celebrity ,News, Entertainment, Gist, Gossip, Inspiration, Africa – http://bit.ly/2RQLOfK
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[155]