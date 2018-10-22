Metro AMCON Releases List Of 105 Delinquent Debtors – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Years after the initial debtors list was released by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), the corporation has released the list of delinquent debtors who have failed to meet it at the negotiation table, all 105 of them owing a total of N906.109 billion.

Capital Oil and …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2CyoefS

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top