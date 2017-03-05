Submit Post Advertise

    The fifth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) held on March 4, 2017 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos

    The show was hosted by IK Osakioduwa and Minenhle ‘Minnie’ Dlamini.

    See full list of winners:

    Best Actress in an M-Net original comedy series
    Deborah Anugwa - Hustle

    Best Actor in an M-Net comedy series
    Samuel Ajibola - "The Johnsons"

    Best Actress in an M-Net original drama series
    Meg Otanwa - "Hush"

    Best Actor in an M-Net original drama series
    David Jones David - "Hotel Majestic"

    Best M-Net original comedy series
    The Johnsons

    Best M-Net original drama series
    Tinsel

    Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Swahili)
    Zilizala

    Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Hausa)
    Yaki Da Zuciya

    Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Yoruba)
    Somwhere in The Dark - Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola

    Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Igbo)
    Amoye-Bu-Onye

    Best Soundtrack/ Original Score
    The Encounter - Michael 'The Truth' Ogunlade

    Best TV series
    Jenifa's Diary

    Best Writer
    Vaya

    Best Supporting Actress
    Ebele Okaro - Four One Love

    Best Supporting Actor In A Drama (Movie/TV series)
    Rotimi Salami - Just Not Married

    Best Actor in a Comedy
    Imeh Umoh Bishop - The Boss is Mine

    Best Movie East Africa
    Kati Kati

    Best Movie West Africa
    Oloibiri

    Best Movie South Africa
    All About Love

    Best Actress in a Drama (Movies/TV Series)
    Rita Dominic - 76

    Best Actor in a Drama
    Sambasa Nzeribe - Slow Country

    Best Overall Movie
    76
    Naomba Niseme

    Best Director
    76 - Izu Ojukwu

    Life Achievement Award
    Chika Okpala

    Trailblazer Award
    Somkele Idhalama

    Best Make Up Artiste (Movies/TV series)
    Oloibiri - Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola, Perekeme Odon

    Best Costume Designer
    76 - Pat Egwurube

    Best Art Director
    76 - Pat Nebo

    Best Sound Editor (Movies/TV series)
    Vaya

    Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV series)
    Oloibiri - Nnodim Chigozie, Paula Peterson

    Best Lighthing Designer (Movies/TV series)
    93 Days - Elliot Sewape

    Best Cinematographer
    Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Lance Gewer

    Best Documentary
    Alison

    Best Short Film or Online Video
    Cat Face
     
