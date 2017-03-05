The fifth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) held on March 4, 2017 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos The show was hosted by IK Osakioduwa and Minenhle ‘Minnie’ Dlamini. See full list of winners: Best Actress in an M-Net original comedy series Deborah Anugwa - Hustle Best Actor in an M-Net comedy series Samuel Ajibola - "The Johnsons" Best Actress in an M-Net original drama series Meg Otanwa - "Hush" Best Actor in an M-Net original drama series David Jones David - "Hotel Majestic" Best M-Net original comedy series The Johnsons Best M-Net original drama series Tinsel Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Swahili) Zilizala Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Hausa) Yaki Da Zuciya Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Yoruba) Somwhere in The Dark - Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Igbo) Amoye-Bu-Onye Best Soundtrack/ Original Score The Encounter - Michael 'The Truth' Ogunlade Best TV series Jenifa's Diary Best Writer Vaya Best Supporting Actress Ebele Okaro - Four One Love Best Supporting Actor In A Drama (Movie/TV series) Rotimi Salami - Just Not Married Best Actor in a Comedy Imeh Umoh Bishop - The Boss is Mine Best Movie East Africa Kati Kati Best Movie West Africa Oloibiri Best Movie South Africa All About Love Best Actress in a Drama (Movies/TV Series) Rita Dominic - 76 Best Actor in a Drama Sambasa Nzeribe - Slow Country Best Overall Movie 76 Naomba Niseme Best Director 76 - Izu Ojukwu Life Achievement Award Chika Okpala Trailblazer Award Somkele Idhalama Best Make Up Artiste (Movies/TV series) Oloibiri - Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola, Perekeme Odon Best Costume Designer 76 - Pat Egwurube Best Art Director 76 - Pat Nebo Best Sound Editor (Movies/TV series) Vaya Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV series) Oloibiri - Nnodim Chigozie, Paula Peterson Best Lighthing Designer (Movies/TV series) 93 Days - Elliot Sewape Best Cinematographer Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Lance Gewer Best Documentary Alison Best Short Film or Online Video Cat Face