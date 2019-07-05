advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
World Analyst: Apple will soon ditch its butterfly keyboard design – Engadget

After years of controversy and technical difficulties, Apple could be about to give up on the butterfly mechanism keyboard in its MacBooks.

According to a report authored by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo — who has a decent record in accurate Apple predictions........

Read more via Engadget – https://ift.tt/2RSJnqF

