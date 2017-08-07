Nigerian Police have apprehended some suspects allegedly involved in the killing of 12 people at the St. Philips Catholic Church in Ozubulu area of Anambra State. Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, said this on Monday while stressing that all those behind the attack will be made to face the law. “We have actually picked up some of the key members,” he said without giving more details about the arrests. He added, “I am confident that we are going to solve this problem and the way we handle it will show them (the perpetrators) that you can’t import your trouble from wherever you are in Africa and bring it to Anambra State.”