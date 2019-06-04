Angelina Jolie is not at risk for bone disease, despite a false report claiming the actress is putting her health at jeopardy because she won’t eat.
Gossip Cop can correct the bogus story. There’s simply no truth to it. According to NW, the actress is wasting away, and …
via Gossip Cop – http://bit.ly/2Z2dUVl
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Gossip Cop can correct the bogus story. There’s simply no truth to it. According to NW, the actress is wasting away, and …
via Gossip Cop – http://bit.ly/2Z2dUVl
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]