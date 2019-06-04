Entertainment Angelina Jolie At Risk For Bone Disease Because She Won’t Eat? – Gossip Cop

#1
Angelina Jolie is not at risk for bone disease, despite a false report claiming the actress is putting her health at jeopardy because she won’t eat.

Gossip Cop can correct the bogus story. There’s simply no truth to it. According to NW, the actress is wasting away, and …



via Gossip Cop – http://bit.ly/2Z2dUVl

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top