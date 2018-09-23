Metro Angry Villagers Subject Alleged Gang Members To Jungle Justice (Photos) – Naijaloaded

#1
Two alleged gang members were subjected to savagery and jungle justice from an aggrieved mob for reportedly terrorising their community.

In a trending video posted online, the two suspects can be seen being flogged mercilessly by a mob who surrounded them …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2O0Ya32

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[89]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top