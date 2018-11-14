Tens of protesters Wednesday stormed the headquarters of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission ICPC in Abuja demanding an investigation into allegations of bribery levelled against the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OJmQcG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OJmQcG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[84]