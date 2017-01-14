Antonio Conte, Chelsea's coach has been rewarded for his team's excellent run in the last month after he was given the EPL Manager of the month award for December. With this award, Conte is officially the first manager to win the ward three months in a row, following his award wins in October, November and December. The Italian, beat off competition from Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, to pick up the award. After receiving the award, Conte said: "I’m very proud," he tells Chelsea's official website. "It’s a great honour for me but I want to say thanks to all of my players, my staff and the club because we won the award together. Now it’s important to continue to work very well together. "I enjoyed my first Christmas period a lot. This type of atmosphere only happens in England and it was fantastic. I hope to experience it again many times in the future.”