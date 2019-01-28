Mr Joe Igbokwe, Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, says the party delivered more projects in the South East in three years than the PDP did in 16 years.
Igbokwe said this on the sidelines of a town hall meeting organised by the …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2MBATkX
Get More Nigeria Political News
Igbokwe said this on the sidelines of a town hall meeting organised by the …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2MBATkX
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]