Below is a statement from the ruling All progressives Congress, APC made available to PoliticsNGR, signed by its publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu;"It is obvious that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Atiku Abubakar tried to avoid signing the national peace accord ahead of …Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2QM0Pip Get More Nigeria Political News