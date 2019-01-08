The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the ruling of a court nullifying the primaries of its Rivers state chapter.
On Monday, January 7, 2019, a Federal High Court, Port-Harcourt nullified the primary elections reportedly held by two factions of the APC …
Read more via Pulse Ghana Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2AAmaC9
Get More Nigeria Political News
On Monday, January 7, 2019, a Federal High Court, Port-Harcourt nullified the primary elections reportedly held by two factions of the APC …
Read more via Pulse Ghana Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2AAmaC9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]