JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Apostle Suleman finally rescues Veteran Nollywood actor, Lari Williams from homelessness – Instablog9ja

#1
The aging actor who has been homeless for over three years, was said to have lived in his office without assistance through the years. .

He was handed the keys to a two bedroom flat after the Apostle was informed about his living conditions. .…

lari.JPG

via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2LYrmXM

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top