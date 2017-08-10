Submit Post Advertise

Arewa Youths Stage Anti-Nnamdu Kanu Protest in Abuja [PHOTO]

Aug 10, 2017

  Lequte

    Lequte

    The Arewa Youths Assembly (AYA) on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest in Abuja to enforce their demand for the arrest of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

    Scores of AYA members gathered at the Unity Fountain in the Central Business District at about 9 a.m. and marched to the junction of the Presidential Villa.

    They warned the federal government that it risks their wrath if it delays in meeting the demand to take Mr. Kanu back into custody.

    They dispersed shortly after noon.

    Read more: Arewa Youths Vow to Shut Down Govt Activities if Nnamdi Kanu is Not Re-arrested
     
    Aug 10, 2017 at 9:49 AM
  curator

    curator

    and all our 'Neros' are fiddling!
     
    Aug 10, 2017 at 9:52 AM
    #2