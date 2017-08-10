The Arewa Youths Assembly (AYA) on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest in Abuja to enforce their demand for the arrest of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu. Scores of AYA members gathered at the Unity Fountain in the Central Business District at about 9 a.m. and marched to the junction of the Presidential Villa. They warned the federal government that it risks their wrath if it delays in meeting the demand to take Mr. Kanu back into custody. They dispersed shortly after noon. Read more: Arewa Youths Vow to Shut Down Govt Activities if Nnamdi Kanu is Not Re-arrested