advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Entertainment Arit Okpo Discusses Digital Security & the Queer Nigerian with Oma Ikwueme & Sophina Kio-Lawson on Untold Facts – BellaNaija

#1
Untold Facts is back with a bang for a new season. On the first episode of Season 4, Arit Okpo chats with Sophina Kia Lawson and Oma Ikwueme about cyber security and how it affects the queer Nigerian.

Sophina is a researcher and cyber security expert. She collaborated with CC-Hub to …

untold facts.JPG

via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2Jpj3R9

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top