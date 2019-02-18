Metro Army, police speak on how ’66 people’ were killed in Kaduna – TheCable

#1
The Nigerian army has confirmed the killing of 66 people in eight different communities in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state.

Faruk Yahaya, general officer commanding (GOC) 1 division of the army and Ahmad Abdulrahman, the state police commissioner, confirmed the mass killing on Saturday when they accompanied …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2Eg2YvE

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[103]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top