Dr Phillip Ataga, the Kaduna-based medical doctor whose wife, Bola, was recently killed by kidnappers who abducted her and their two children from their home in Jiji, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, had donated a police station to his community months before the unfortunate incident, …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RPEhwX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RPEhwX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]