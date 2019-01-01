Sports Arsenal Coach Emery Fined £8,000 for Water Bottle Incident – Olisa.tv

#1
Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been fined £8,000 ($10,000) for kicking a water bottle into the crowd during his side’s Boxing Day draw at Brighton after admitting to a Football Association charge.

“Unai Emery has been fined £8,000 after he admitted an FA improper conduct charge and accepted the …



read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2LIx8tv

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[82]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top