According to Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger, finishing top four in the premier league is a trophy. He made the statement during a press briefing on Tuesday. “It’s a good challenge [reaching the top four]" he said. “It is perfectly possible, for 20 years I have done it. I am quite pleased that people can realise it is not as easy as it looks. Like Pep Guardiola said ‘to achieve a top four in England is a trophy’. “We have many games in April, we need to have everyone on board and to work like we did against Manchester City, then we have a chance. We also have an FA Cup semi-final, There is all to go for and it is a good opportunity to show we are united and strong.”