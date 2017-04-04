Submit Post Advertise

Sports Arsenal: Finishing Top Four is a Trophy - Arsene Wenger

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Lequte, Apr 4, 2017 at 4:32 PM. Views count: 1

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    According to Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger, finishing top four in the premier league is a trophy.

    He made the statement during a press briefing on Tuesday. “It’s a good challenge [reaching the top four]" he said.

    “It is perfectly possible, for 20 years I have done it. I am quite pleased that people can realise it is not as easy as it looks. Like Pep Guardiola said ‘to achieve a top four in England is a trophy’.

    “We have many games in April, we need to have everyone on board and to work like we did against Manchester City, then we have a chance. We also have an FA Cup semi-final, There is all to go for and it is a good opportunity to show we are united and strong.”
     

    Lequte, Apr 4, 2017 at 4:32 PM
