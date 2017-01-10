Submit Post Advertise

Sports Arsenal Signs Cohen Bramall [PHOTOS]

    Arsenal have completed the signing of left-back Cohen Bramall from non-league club Hednesford Town.

    Bramall, 20, will join Arsenal as a young pro with the under-23 side, the club said, with Arsene Wenger hoping the player can eventually fight for a place in the first team.

    Details of his contract were not disclosed, but the deal is reportedly worth about £40,000.

    Bramall was given a trial with the Gunners in December and did enough to convince Wenger to give him a full-time contract. Wenger has likened Bramall to a young Ashley Cole, but also said the defender is not ready for Premier League football yet.


