Arsenal have completed the signing of left-back Cohen Bramall from non-league club Hednesford Town. Bramall, 20, will join Arsenal as a young pro with the under-23 side, the club said, with Arsene Wenger hoping the player can eventually fight for a place in the first team. Details of his contract were not disclosed, but the deal is reportedly worth about £40,000. Bramall was given a trial with the Gunners in December and did enough to convince Wenger to give him a full-time contract. Wenger has likened Bramall to a young Ashley Cole, but also said the defender is not ready for Premier League football yet. SEE PHOTOS: