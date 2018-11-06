Sports Arsene Wenger in ‘advanced talks’ to take over at AC Milan – Evening Standard

#1
Arsene Wenger is reportedly in talks to take over at AC Milan as their new head coach.

Wenger left his post at Arsenal after 22 years at the end of last season but has vowed not to retire from football.....



read more via Evening Standard – https://ift.tt/2ySHNMW

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top