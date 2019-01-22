The meeting between the federal government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) to end the ongoing strike yesterday ended in a deadlock.
The national president of ASUU, Professor Biodum Ogunyemi briefing newsmen after the resumed negotiation between the government and the union …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2HqKaO5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The national president of ASUU, Professor Biodum Ogunyemi briefing newsmen after the resumed negotiation between the government and the union …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2HqKaO5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]