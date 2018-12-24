The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it may not honour further calls by the federal government for a meeting on the way forward over the current strike by its members.
The union’s National President, Biodun Ogunyemi, said this on the sideline of a …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2LxHU5V
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The union’s National President, Biodun Ogunyemi, said this on the sideline of a …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2LxHU5V
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]