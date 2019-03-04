Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has kicked against the continued detention of his cronies by law enforcement agencies. Atiku said Babalele Abdullahi, his son-in-law, and Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, his lawyer, are being detained for identifying with him. On Saturday, operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes …
