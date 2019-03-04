Politics Atiku: EFCC detaining my son-in-law, lawyer for supporting me – TheCable

#1
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has kicked against the continued detention of his cronies by law enforcement agencies. Atiku said Babalele Abdullahi, his son-in-law, and Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, his lawyer, are being detained for identifying with him. On Saturday, operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes …



Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2GX34L9
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top